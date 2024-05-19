NBA Trade Rumors: 1 Offseason sleeper trade target who should be on each team's radar
Cleveland Cavaliers
1 Sleeper trade target: Josh Giddey
The Cleveland Cavaliers could be on the verge of a major roster shake-up this offseason. However, without knowing what exactly awaits this team during the summer, let's just assume that they're not going to make a big move as it pertains to Donovan Mitchell. In that case, there could be another sleeper trade target that arises for the Cavs over the next few months.
That could be Oklahoma City Thunder combo forward Josh Giddey. Full disclosure, Giddey doesn't exactly fit what the Thunder are trying to build the best. Out of all their young talent, Giddey is likely going to be the odd man out when it comes to their long-term build.
That's where the Cavs could come in and take advantage of that line of thinking. Giddey could offer Cleveland something that they don't have the raw on the roster in the way of a natural playmaker. For as good as Donovan, Mitchell and Darius Garland are, Giddey is a much better playmaker at this point. Adding Giddey could help take some of the playmaking pressure off Mitchell and Garland and would help Evan Mobley take another step in his progression as well.