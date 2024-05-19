NBA Trade Rumors: 1 Offseason sleeper trade target who should be on each team's radar
Denver Nuggets
1 Sleeper trade target: Caleb Martin (S&T)
The Denver Nuggets are well on their way to trying to repeat as NBA champions this season, but there could be some shake-up to their roster heading into the offseason. And almost all of it revolves around the upcoming free agency of Kentavius Caldwell-Pope. While the Nuggets would like to re-sign KCP heading into the offseason, that's far from a guarantee.
If there's another team out there that throws KCP crazy money, you'd have to assume that he's going to take it. Especially if he's coming off winning back-to-back championships with the Nuggets. If that does end up being the case, and the Nuggets do miss out on KCP this summer, there could be another intriguing combo wing that could make sense for the Nuggets. And that's Caleb Martin.
However, if the Nuggets are going to be able to acquire Martin, it's likely going to have to come via sign and trade with the Miami Heat. Because of their salary cap situation, it's almost impossible for the Heat to keep Martin on their roster moving forward. That's where a team like Denver could make some sense for Martin.