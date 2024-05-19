NBA Trade Rumors: 1 Offseason sleeper trade target who should be on each team's radar
Detroit Pistons
1 Sleeper trade target: Brandon Ingram
It hasn't been a great week for the Detroit Pistons. After finishing with the worst record in the NBA, the Pistons took a tumble at the NBA Draft Lottery and will be heading into the 2024 NBA Draft with the No. 5 overall pick. That's pretty much a worst-case-scenario outcome for the Pistons heading into the offseason. Not only will the Pistons have to make a big improvement to their roster this summer, but will have to do so without a top 3 pick in what is being described as one of the weakest drafts in recent history.
In other words, if the Pistons are going to take a big step forward, it's likely going to have to come via trade. If the Pistons are serious about taking a big step forward before the start of next season, Brandon Ingram is a sleeper trade target that should be on their radar.
Detroit has a solid young core and one veteran established star could be exactly what the team needs in order to spark this team forward.