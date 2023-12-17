NBA Trade Rumors: 1 Panic move every team should consider making ahead of deadline
There is one panic move that every team should consider ahead of the NBA Trade Deadline.
Golden State Warriors
Panic move: Trading Klay Thompson
The Golden State Warriors may be approaching the end of their dynasty. All season long, things have been falling apart for the Warriors and it may be officially time to be concerned. Draymond Green has been suspended for the second time this season, this time indefinitely, and Klay Thompson, who is a free agent after this season, appears to be far from a guarantee to return to the Warriors. Stephen Curry is the only saving grace for the Warriors this season.
For as good as Curry has been, he can't keep the Warriors afloat in the Western Conference alone and if something doesn't change quickly, there's going to be a very real chance that the Warriors end up missing the playoffs completely this season.
If there is one panic move that the Warriors may consider making, it's trading Klay. He is well past the prime of his career and with the money he's likely going to be seeking, it may not make much sense for him to be on this roster any longer. If the Warriors want to retool around Curry, this might be the easiest way to do so.