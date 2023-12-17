NBA Trade Rumors: 1 Panic move every team should consider making ahead of deadline
There is one panic move that every team should consider ahead of the NBA Trade Deadline.
Houston Rockets
Panic move: Trading a young piece for a veteran piece
The Houston Rockets appear to be a team that's going to hand around in the playoff picture of the Western Conference. And with the moves that the Rockets made during the offseason to add to their roster, that shouldn't be all that surprising. However, I'd make the argument that the Rockets shouldn't stop just with their offseason moves. If Houston believes it can make some noise in the postseason, then they should be open to adding another veteran piece to the puzzle.
I'm not saying the Rockets should trade Alperen Sengun, Jalen Green, or even Jabari Smith Jr., but they should be open to trading one of their other young expendable pieces for a veteran talent if they believe it's a move that could help them cement their status as a playoff team in the Western Conference.
If the Rockets believe there's such a move to be made, they should 100 percent explore that possibility. And quite frankly, I don't think anyone would be surprised considering how well their offseason moves have panned out so far this season.