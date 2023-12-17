Sir Charles in Charge
NBA Trade Rumors: 1 Panic move every team should consider making ahead of deadline

There is one panic move that every team should consider ahead of the NBA Trade Deadline.

Indiana Pacers

Panic move: Not trading Buddy Hield

The Indiana Pacers have many waves this season with their prolific offense and their run to the championship game in the In-Season Tournament. All that said, I still don't believe the Pacers are a team that's going to factor much in who comes out of the Eastern Conference this season. At this point, I'd be shocked if they didn't make the playoffs. However, I don't believe they're going to be much of a player in the postseason.

They may win a game or two but I can't imagine them winning a playoff series. This is a team that is a year and a couple of moves away from getting to that place. One big mistake that I believe there's a good chance of happening for the Pacers is their not trading Buddy Hield. In my mind, that would be a panic move and an overreaction.

Unless the Pacers plan on re-signing him during the offseason, which I believe isn't happening, it would make little sense for Indiana not to trade him at the deadline. Unless, of course, they really want to make the playoffs. But I view that as such a short-sighted move for a team that has a very bright future.

