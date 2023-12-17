NBA Trade Rumors: 1 Panic move every team should consider making ahead of deadline
There is one panic move that every team should consider ahead of the NBA Trade Deadline.
LA Clippers
Panic move: Trading Kawhi Leonard or Paul George
The LA Clippers have begun to play much better as of late but this is still a team that has more questions than answers. Hopefully, the Clippers are able to shake off their rough start with James Harden, and the team they've been more recently is here to stay but what if they fall into another rut? What then? With the way their contracts line up, there's a very good chance this ends up being the last year of the Kawhi Leonard-Paul George build. If that is indeed the case, wouldn't it make at least some sense to have the conversation of whether a trade could be worked out?
Again, this is a complete reaction toward the Clippers' struggles and their history that suggests they probably won't be able to stay completely healthy throughout the entire season. Do they really believe they can win a championship this season? If there's any doubt, I would think that trading Kawhi or PG could be discussed.
It's probably not the popular thought but it has to be on the table if the Clippers continue to struggle and February comes around.