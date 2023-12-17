NBA Trade Rumors: 1 Panic move every team should consider making ahead of deadline
There is one panic move that every team should consider ahead of the NBA Trade Deadline.
Memphis Grizzlies
Panic move: Retooling the roster around Ja Morant
Through the first quarter of the season, the Memphis Grizzlies have objectively been one of the worst teams in the NBA. Although, there needs to be some context in describing the Grizzlies' season thus far. For one, they've been decimated by injuries. It hasn't just been the suspension of Ja Morant that the Grizzlies have had to overcome this season. They've also had to survive without Brandon Clarke and Steven Adams.
So far, the Grizzlies have clearly failed that challenge. At this point, you can't help but wonder if the team's struggles this season have more to do with the injuries and the suspension of Morant or if there are bigger issues at play here. The good news for the Grizzlies is that Morant's return will help clarify some of those questions.
And if the Grizzlies get to the NBA Trade Deadline and they're still struggling, they would have to explore the panic move of retooling around Morant. At this point, it has to be on the table for a team that is scrambling in trying to take a step forward in the Western Conference hierarchy.