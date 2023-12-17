NBA Trade Rumors: 1 Panic move every team should consider making ahead of deadline
There is one panic move that every team should consider ahead of the NBA Trade Deadline.
Milwaukee Bucks
Panic move: Trading Bobby Portis for depth
After a shaky start to the season, the Milwaukee Bucks have done a great job to successfully integrate Damian Lillard into the lineup and have made him feel comfortable next to Giannis Antetokounmpo. It's been a stark change for the Bucks from the first few weeks of the season to the last few weeks of the season. The Bucks look more like the contender many expected them to be heading into the season.
The question heading into the NBA Trade Deadline is, what now? The crazy part of the Bucks is that even though they've looked more like a contender recently, they're still not going to be considered a favorite to come out of the Eastern Conference - thanks to the Boston Celtics. Should the Bucks take that to heart?
How much stock should be put into that? If they seriously want to give them a great chance to win a title, which you can argue they already have, there's a belief swirling that perhaps the Bucks should be open to trading Bobby Portis for depth. Is that a "panic" move that would make sense or is that simply overthinking everything?