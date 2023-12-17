NBA Trade Rumors: 1 Panic move every team should consider making ahead of deadline
There is one panic move that every team should consider ahead of the NBA Trade Deadline.
Minnesota Timberwolves
Panic move: Trading Karl-Anthony Towns
The Minnesota Timberwolves have been the surprise of the season in the NBA. They have one of the best records in the NBA and, led by their No. 1 ranked defense, look like a team that could have some staying power at the top of the Western Conference. The question is, how much of their future should be dictated by what has transpired so far this season? Because, just a few weeks ago, it was somewhat a foregone conclusion that the Wolves should explore moving on from Karl-Anthony Towns. Now, perhaps not so much.
Despite their hot start to the season, I don't exactly think that their entire philosophy should be changed. Sure the Wolves continue to prove that they can be a contender but until they have tangible playoff success, I don't think they should make stark changes to their thought process in regards to the possibility of trading a player like KAT.
If they don't love his contract, does early success this season change that all that much? I'd argue that pulling out of their pursuit of a KAT trade would be a mistake. Especially if there's a chance his trade value has risen through the first few weeks of the team's success this season. The start to this season aside, if they have a chance to trade KAT, the Wolves shouldn't blink.