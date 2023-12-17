NBA Trade Rumors: 1 Panic move every team should consider making ahead of deadline
There is one panic move that every team should consider ahead of the NBA Trade Deadline.
New Orleans Pelicans
Panic move: Trading Zion Williamson
Entering the season, the New Orleans Pelicans were a team that was considered in an awkward spot. On one hand, many believed that they had the talent to be a playoff team in the Western Conference. On the other, this is a team that has constantly underperformed over the last couple of seasons and to think that something would suddenly change this season would be somewhat foolish. And I think the truth lies somewhere in the middle.
The problem for the Pelicans is that's exactly where they don't want to be. In fact, you can make the case that any NBA team should want to be anywhere but in the middle. Perhaps the biggest concern that the Pelicans should have revolves around Zion Williamson who has taken somewhat of a step back this season (his production and shooting efficiencies are down pretty much across the board).
One panic move that should absolutely be on the table for the Pelicans heading into the trade deadline is the possibility of trading Zion. It may not be popular but in an attempt to retool their roster, he may be their best trade chip.