NBA Trade Rumors: 1 Panic move every team should consider making ahead of deadline
There is one panic move that every team should consider ahead of the NBA Trade Deadline.
Boston Celtics
Panic move: Trading for another difference-maker to come off the bench
Objectively speaking, the Boston Celtics have the best roster in the NBA. And that has helped lead them to having the best record in the NBA. However, this is a team that is only going to be judged by what they're able to do in the playoffs. They can win 73 games in the regular season but unless they win a championship, this season will be viewed and remembered as a disappointment. Heading into the trade deadline, even if they probably don't need to do it, perhaps the Celtics could explore the "panic" move of trying to add another difference-maker to bolster their bench unit.
Again, with how talented the Celtics are, this is probably something they don't have to do. However, with as much as is at stake for the team, I'd have to imagine it's something they seriously think about doing. The Celtics are expected to win the championship this season. There is a ton of pressure on their shoulders at the moment.
Making a rash move at the deadline seems like it's bound to happen. And without much wiggle room from a financial perspective, it'll be interesting to see how this front office explores that possibility.