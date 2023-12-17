NBA Trade Rumors: 1 Panic move every team should consider making ahead of deadline
There is one panic move that every team should consider ahead of the NBA Trade Deadline.
Oklahoma City Thunder
Panic move: Targeting a big name via trade
With how impressive the Oklahoma City Thunder have looked through the first quarter of the season so far, it's not outlandish to believe that in a wide-open Western Conference (aside from the Denver Nuggets) the Thunder could make some noise in the postseason. If that's going to happen, you'd have to imagine that OKC needs to make a move that would cement itself with enough talent to follow through with that.
While it may seem a bit premature and an overreaction for the Thunder to try to pursue a big name at the trade deadline, there's an argument that it also makes sense even as a panic or rash move. Heading into the trade deadline, there could be some interesting names that become available for a team like the Thunder to pursue.
The questions fall on the shoulders of the front office. Do they believe this is the time to make a move or do they still think they should continue to play this out slowly before throwing their chips all on the table?