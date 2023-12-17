NBA Trade Rumors: 1 Panic move every team should consider making ahead of deadline
There is one panic move that every team should consider ahead of the NBA Trade Deadline.
Orlando Magic
Panic move: Trading for a veteran point guard
The Orlando Magic have been a big surprise in the Eastern Conference. They're sitting as one of the top seeds in the conference and are showing no signs of slowing down. What the front office and their team's decision-makers have to figure out is whether this hot start to the season is sustainable or if it's just that, a hot start. Either way, it should be interesting to see how this all plays out for the Magic.
If there's one panic move that would make sense for the Magic, it's probably trading for a veteran point guard or shooting guard. On paper, that's where the Magic have the biggest concerns heading into a theoretical stretch run for the postseason. If they were to acquire a veteran difference-maker, there's an easy argument to be made that Orlando could emerge as a dark horse threat to make a deep run in the postseason.
The big question is whether the Magic would pursue such a move. At this point, it'd still be surprising but it's certainly something to keep an eye on.