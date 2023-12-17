NBA Trade Rumors: 1 Panic move every team should consider making ahead of deadline
There is one panic move that every team should consider ahead of the NBA Trade Deadline.
Philadelphia 76ers
Panic move: Trading Tobias Harris
Even after trading James Harden, the Philadelphia 76ers have emerged as one of the best teams in the Eastern Conference. Aside from the Boston Celtics and Milwaukee Bucks, you can make the argument that the Sixers are the next best threat to win the conference. A big move at the NBA Trade Deadline could hammer home the thought of that happening. However, one underrated question that the Sixers will have to answer revolves around Tobias Harris.
Harris is in the final year of his deal with the Sixers and even though he's had a good season thus far with the team, it would be foolish for Philadelphia to not trade him at the deadline. He has value as an expiring contract and the Sixers could get a good return by pairing Harris' contract with a draft pick or two.
If the Sixers are serious about making a deal at the trade deadline, this would be it. Understandably, it may seem odd to trade away third-best scorer with the season they've had thus far. Though, you can't let a hot start get in the way of something that seems like the best course of action moving forward.