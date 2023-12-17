NBA Trade Rumors: 1 Panic move every team should consider making ahead of deadline
There is one panic move that every team should consider ahead of the NBA Trade Deadline.
Phoenix Suns
Panic move: Trading Jusuf Nurkic for depth
I'm getting to the point where I'm not sure if this Phoenix Suns experiment is going to work. And for the first time since they made their bold moves, first for Kevin Durant and then for Bradley Beal, I'm not even sure they're going to play much of a factor in the Western Conference playoffs. The Suns are sitting in 10th place in the West standings at the moment and they can't seem to stay healthy.
Just when it seemed like that was going to start changing, Bradley Beal suffered another unfortunate injury. He turned his ankle Friday night in a game against the New York Knicks and didn't return to the game. Hopefully, it isn't a huge deal and he misses a few days but this can't be a good sign of things to come for the team.
A panic move for the Suns would look like trading a key part of their core in exchange for added depth. Phoenix isn't trading KD or Devin Booker, and Beal still has a no-trade clause. That leaves Jusuf Nurkic as the one likely candidate.