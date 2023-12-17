NBA Trade Rumors: 1 Panic move every team should consider making ahead of deadline
There is one panic move that every team should consider ahead of the NBA Trade Deadline.
San Antonio Spurs
Panic move: Trading Jeremy Sochan
Through the first five games of the season, it appeared as if the San Antonio Spurs were possibly going to be somewhat competitive this season. However, that exactly didn't pan out. San Antonio would go on to lose 18 straight games before snapping their extended losing streak to the short-handed Los Angeles Lakers. Heading into the trade deadline, there's one big question that the Spurs need to answer about its future.
And it revolves around which players are the best fit for Victor Wembanyama. And after experimenting with him at the point guard position, there could be some belief that Jeremy Sochan may not be a great fit next to Wemby. In fact, you can say that it would be a panic move to trade him ahead of the deadline.
At the same time, the Spurs would get a pretty good return for Sochan too. If the Spurs wanted to find additional assets to build around Wemby and they don't love the Sochan fit next to him, perhaps this is the type of panic move that would be worth it for the Spurs.