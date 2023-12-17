NBA Trade Rumors: 1 Panic move every team should consider making ahead of deadline
There is one panic move that every team should consider ahead of the NBA Trade Deadline.
Toronto Raptors
Panic move: Trading both Pascal Siakam and OG Anunoby
Through the first 25 games of the season, the Toronto Raptors find themselves outside of the top 10 in the Eastern Conference standings. Considering the level of talent that the Raptors have on their roster, that's not a good sign of what could potentially transpire for the rest of the season. In short, something needs to change for the Raptors. Unfortunately, that's not ideal to be the case for a team in the middle of a season.
But that's where the NBA Trade Deadline could come into play. And the overwhelming expectation surrounding the Raptors is that they're going to be big players at the deadline. Whether or not that ends up happening remains to be seen, but there are teams all over the league waiting to see what the Raptors end up doing.
One overreaction, on the one hand, would be Toronto trading both OG Anunoby and Pascal Siakam. After losing Fred VanVleet in free agency for nothing, it's easy to see why that could be a concern. At the same time, it could be exactly what this franchise needs to jump-start its retooling. Perhaps the Raptors should seriously consider such a panic move.