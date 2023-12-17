NBA Trade Rumors: 1 Panic move every team should consider making ahead of deadline
There is one panic move that every team should consider ahead of the NBA Trade Deadline.
Brooklyn Nets
Panic move: Trading Nicolas Claxton
Heading into the NBA Trade Deadline, the Brooklyn Nets are clearly a star acquisition away from being a true contender in the Eastern Conference. They aren't likely to make that move at this year's NBA Trade Deadline but they could begin to lay the foundation for that possibility heading into the offseason by moving off of a player who is likely going to command big money during the offseason.
With big money already tied to Mikal Bridges and Cameron Johnson, the Nets might be open to the idea of trading Nic Claxton. As an expiring contract after this season, he's likely going to get a hefty pay raise. Whether it comes from the Nets or another team remains to be seen, but that's a reality that Brooklyn is going to have to deal with.
If the Nets know they're going to make a big move for a star player on a huge contract during the offseason, or at least attempt to do so, maybe the team will look to save some money elsewhere. And if they know they aren't that interested in bringing back Claxton at the number he's likely going to sign for this offseason, perhaps they make the decision to move him at the deadline.