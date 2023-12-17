NBA Trade Rumors: 1 Panic move every team should consider making ahead of deadline
There is one panic move that every team should consider ahead of the NBA Trade Deadline.
Washington Wizards
Panic move: Trading Kyle Kuzma
In the first year of their rebuild, the Washington Wizards are pretty much where many thought they'd be. Without a clear foundational piece heading into the season, the overwhelming belief was that this team was going to struggle most nights. And that's exactly where the Wizards find themselves more than a quarter of the way through the season. The question is, what are the next steps for the franchise in their quest for a rebuild?
Should they sell off more of their veteran talent? Would that be considered a way-too-early panic move? At the very least, that's a conversation that should already be happening behind closed doors for the Wizards. And the one player who they could probably get a pretty good return for is Kyle Kuzma.
There's no guarantee that this is something the Wizards are ready to do but he's certainly a name to keep an eye on heading into the trade deadline. And this could be a move that ends up being highly worthwhile for the Wizards.