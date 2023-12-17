Sir Charles in Charge
NBA Trade Rumors: 1 Panic move every team should consider making ahead of deadline

There is one panic move that every team should consider ahead of the NBA Trade Deadline.

By Michael Saenz

Cleveland Cavaliers v Miami Heat
Cleveland Cavaliers v Miami Heat / Rich Storry/GettyImages
Washington Wizards

Panic move: Trading Kyle Kuzma

In the first year of their rebuild, the Washington Wizards are pretty much where many thought they'd be. Without a clear foundational piece heading into the season, the overwhelming belief was that this team was going to struggle most nights. And that's exactly where the Wizards find themselves more than a quarter of the way through the season. The question is, what are the next steps for the franchise in their quest for a rebuild?

Should they sell off more of their veteran talent? Would that be considered a way-too-early panic move? At the very least, that's a conversation that should already be happening behind closed doors for the Wizards. And the one player who they could probably get a pretty good return for is Kyle Kuzma.

There's no guarantee that this is something the Wizards are ready to do but he's certainly a name to keep an eye on heading into the trade deadline. And this could be a move that ends up being highly worthwhile for the Wizards.

