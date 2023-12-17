NBA Trade Rumors: 1 Panic move every team should consider making ahead of deadline
There is one panic move that every team should consider ahead of the NBA Trade Deadline.
Chicago Bulls
Panic move: Trading Alex Caruso and Patrick Williams
Even though the Chicago Bulls have played better as of late, ironically or not without Zach LaVine (out due to injury) in the lineup, I'm not sure they should entirely throw away their plans of retooling or even blowing up their roster ahead of the NBA Trade Deadline. This is still a team that is probably going nowhere this season. LaVine is not the only problem that the Bulls have on their hands. It runs much deeper than that.
The biggest mistake that the Bulls can make is not embracing the turning of a new leaf. Chicago needs to rebuild its roster. Holding onto Alex Caruso because he represents one of the few success stories for the Bulls is pretty sad. Get the assets while you can. Patrick Williams is another player that likely deserves a fresh start and now may be the perfect time as he prepares to hit the restricted free agency market.
The Bulls can't allow the NBA Trade Deadline to come and go without making a few deals. That would be viewed as a huge mistake for the franchise that could end up setting them back a few more years.