NBA Trade Rumors: 1 Panic move every team should consider making ahead of deadline
There is one panic move that every team should consider ahead of the NBA Trade Deadline.
Cleveland Cavaliers
Panic move: Trading Donovan Mitchell
It may finally be time for the Cleveland Cavaliers to throw the towel on this current build. Or at least the build that involves Donovan Mitchell. Both Darius Garland and Evan Mobley are expected to miss extended time with injuries and with an inconsistent start to the season, that leaves the Cavs in a very bad spot in terms of trying to remain afloat in the Eastern Conference standings. We're getting to the point if we're not there already, that the Cavs need to seriously think about trading Mithcell.
At this point, it would be shocking if he was still on the roster at this point next season. The question for the Cavs is whether they're willing to start the bidding war for Mitchell at this year's NBA Trade Deadline or whether they still want to see this season play out. Honestly, I wouldn't be surprised either way.
However, one thing is clear - the Cavs are likely going to have to take a step back before they take another step forward. And all signs point to trading Mitchell as that step back.