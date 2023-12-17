NBA Trade Rumors: 1 Panic move every team should consider making ahead of deadline
There is one panic move that every team should consider ahead of the NBA Trade Deadline.
Dallas Mavericks
Panic move: Trading for a veteran center
The Dallas Mavericks have had a superb start to the season. On the back of an MVP-level start for Luka Doncic, the Mavs once again have the look of a team that could be a dark horse contender in the Western Conference playoffs. While Luka is having another banner year from an individual standpoint, you have to credit the Mavs' supporting cast for the job that they've done this season.
They've been the story for the Mavs this season. Even with Kyrie Irving injured, it's the supporting cast that has stepped up for the Mavs in an attempt to keep them afloat. If this trend continues, the Mavs will be in a great spot heading into the push toward the playoffs. One panic move that they could explore heading into the trade deadline revolves around acquiring a veteran center.
I'm not sure if the Mavs do that with a young Dereck Lively II still learning his way in the league, but adding a veteran big man could make a huge difference for this team heading into the playoffs.