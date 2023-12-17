NBA Trade Rumors: 1 Panic move every team should consider making ahead of deadline
There is one panic move that every team should consider ahead of the NBA Trade Deadline.
Detroit Pistons
Panic move: Trading Jaden Ivey
In what is a surprise to no one, the Detroit Pistons very much are a team in disarray at this point in the season. They've lost 23 straight games and who knows when this team is going to find their way back to the winning circle again. Nevertheless, with losing comes questions. And naturally, we're getting to the point where it's becoming easier and easier to second-guess Detroit's entire build.
Make no mistake, this is a team that certainly has talent on its roster. However, they're also a team that has certainly struggled to put the pieces together in a way where it appears that they all fit together. And that's a major problem that will have to be figured out over the course of the next calendar year.
One potential overreaction or panic move that the Pistons could explore heading into the NBA Trade Deadline is trading Jaden Ivey. He's been up and down this season, been in the doghouse and good graces of the team, and may not be as great a fit on the team as originally believed.