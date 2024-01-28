NBA Trade Rumors: 1 Player every team desperately needs to trade at the deadline
As the NBA Trade Deadline quickly approaches, every team has at least one player they should explore moving.
Golden State Warriors
Jonathan Kuminga
With just two weeks before the NBA Trade Deadline, you can make the case that there may not be a team that finds themselves in more trouble than the Golden State Warriors. The Warriors are 12th in the Western Conference standings and two full games back of the 10th seed. At this point, if the Warriors are going to make the playoffs, they're likely going to have to play their way in via the Play-In Tournament.
All season long, I've had the sense that the Warriors are eventually going to figure things out. So far, it hasn't happened and it may finally be time to panic. One panic move that the Warriors should probably explore at this point is trading Jonathan Kuminga. This is a move that would make sense on several levels.
For one, it's been long documented that Kuminga doesn't love the situation that he finds himself in. The Warriors would be doing a solid by Kuminga to trade him and then would still be improving their own roster ahead of the push toward the postseason. At this point, this is a move that very much has to happen at the deadline.