NBA Trade Rumors: 1 Player every team desperately needs to trade at the deadline
As the NBA Trade Deadline quickly approaches, every team has at least one player they should explore moving.
Houston Rockets
Jalen Green
Midway through the season, it's safe to say that the Houston Rockets haven't made the jump that they had hoped when they made the splash offseason moves of signing Fred VanVleet and Dillon Brooks in free agency. One of the bigger reasons why has to revolve around the fact that Jalen Green has taken a bit of a step back in his progression as a player. In his third season, the hope was that he would take a direction toward stardom. That hasn't happened this season.
In fact, Green has regressed so much this season for the Rockets that it's led to bigger questions that the team will have to answer regarding his future with the team. And with just one year remaining on his contract before the Rockets have to think about offering an extension, Green's future with the team is very much uncertain due to his inconsistent play this season.
I'm generally not a proponent of giving up too early on players, but this may be the time for the Rockets to pull the trigger. The Rockets have been aggressive dating back to the offseason and that could very much continue at the trade deadline. Maybe Houston surprises the masses by trading Green; at this point, they may have to.