NBA Trade Rumors: 1 Player every team desperately needs to trade at the deadline
As the NBA Trade Deadline quickly approaches, every team has at least one player they should explore moving.
Indiana Pacers
Buddy Hield
The Indiana Pacers have already made waves this trade deadline season by making a move for Pascal Siakam. However, you can make the case that the Pacers could have another move to make before the deadline. In the final year of his contract, I find it hard to believe that Indiana considers Buddy Hield as a big part of the team's future. And if he's not, it makes very little sense for the Pacers to keep him on the roster beyond the trade deadline.
At his peak, Hield is one of the best 3-point shooters in the game and could certainly help the Pacers as they attempt to make a return to the postseason. But this is also a team that should be angling for the future as they begin to build around both Tyrese Haliburton and Siakam. Hield may not be part of those initial plans.
Deep down, I don't envision Hield re-signing with the Pacers this summer. Getting something, anything for Hield would be a smart next move for the Pacers. I understand it wouldn't help the team this season but are the Pacers really playing for this year?