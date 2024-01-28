NBA Trade Rumors: 1 Player every team desperately needs to trade at the deadline
As the NBA Trade Deadline quickly approaches, every team has at least one player they should explore moving.
LA Clippers
Bones Hyland
Over the course of the last two months of the season, the LA Clippers have evolved into one of the best teams in the Western Conference. Considering where this team was in the first week after the acquisition of James Harden, it's actually hard to believe that LA is just 2.5 games back of the top seed in the conference. Heading into the NBA Trade Deadline, the Clippers could still pursue another move to help solidify their chances to win the title.
One player that the Clippers should look to move is Bones Hyland. He hasn't played much of a role this season for the Clippers and after the addition of Harden, his role with the team was diminished even further. At best, he's the fifth or sixth guard in the pecking order of the Clippers' backcourt.
For the betterment of his career and perhaps the Clippers if they could flip him for a wing, a Hyland trade at the deadline could work for all parties involved. I don't believe the Clippers are going to make a move just for the sake of making a move, but Hyland could very much be on trade alert over the next couple of weeks.