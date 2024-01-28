NBA Trade Rumors: 1 Player every team desperately needs to trade at the deadline
As the NBA Trade Deadline quickly approaches, every team has at least one player they should explore moving.
Memphis Grizzlies
Luke Kennard
It's been a nightmarish season thus far for the Memphis Grizzlies. But with all playoff hopes out the door, this is a team that should explore trading a veteran asset or two ahead of the NBA Trade Deadline. One name that makes sense on multiple levels is Luke Kennard. With just one year remaining on his contract (which is a team option) after this season, Kennard could emerge as a highly sought-after deadline target.
He's a proven 3-point shooter and if there's a contender that needs help in the backcourt in the way of depth, Kennard should be on their radar. The fact that next season is a team option for him is a huge plus that will make his contract that much more appealing. For as solid as Kennard has been for the Grizzlies since he was acquired from the LA Clippers, he's also not considered a key part of the team's core.
The Grizzlies could likely trade Kennard, add a future asset, and make a move during the offseason for a player that rivals his contributions before the start of next year.