NBA Trade Rumors: 1 Player every team desperately needs to trade at the deadline
As the NBA Trade Deadline quickly approaches, every team has at least one player they should explore moving.
Miami Heat
Tyler Herro
Before every Miami Heat fan jumps down my throat, let me preface this by saying that I do believe that Tyler Herro is a very good player. In the right system and role, Herro could be one of the best scorers in the NBA. Of course, the problem with that is that the Heat is no longer that for Herro. For the past two seasons, since Herro was awarded the starting shooting guard position, it's become abundantly clear that the trio of Jimmy Butler, Herro, and Bam Adebayo don't fit together.
So much so that if the Heat aren't going to bring Herro off the bench, and it doesn't appear as if that's going to happen, they have to trade him. It's in the best interest of the Heat to trade Herro for a player or players that fit better with this core. The addition of Terry Rozier only makes this point all that clearer.
Rozier and Herro are not the backcourt that complements each other. If the Heat is serious about solving their issues, they have to trade Herro. And there's no better time to do so than at the NBA Trade Deadline.