NBA Trade Rumors: 1 Player every team desperately needs to trade at the deadline
As the NBA Trade Deadline quickly approaches, every team has at least one player they should explore moving.
Milwaukee Bucks
Pat Connaughton
As is the case for many contending teams, it's hard to pinpoint one player that the Milwaukee Bucks would be desperate to trade ahead of the deadline. However, considering that he probably offers the most realistic value on the trade market, Pat Connaughton could be a player the Bucks desperately are offering on the trade market as they look for some upgrades before the deadline. The question is, what type of value does he truly have?
Connaughton has been a good role player for the Bucks and is on a pretty affordable contract. He's due $9 million next season and has a $9 million player option for the 2025-26 season. Packaged with another young player or a second-round pick, perhaps the Bucks would be able to get something of value in exchange at the deadline.
Despite Milwaukee's potential willingness to trade Connaughton, he's been solid for the Bucks this season while averaging five points and three rebounds on 38 percent shooting from 3-point range.