NBA Trade Rumors: 1 Player every team desperately needs to trade at the deadline
As the NBA Trade Deadline quickly approaches, every team has at least one player they should explore moving.
Minnesota Timberwolves
Kyle Anderson
The Minnesota Timberwolves have been one of the best teams in the NBA this season. The continued rise of Anthony Edwards coupled with the meshing of Karl-Anthony Towns and Rudy Gobert has been a big reason why. However, if this team is looking to carry this regular-season momentum into the playoffs, they'll likely have to make a move ahead of the February 8 NBA Trade Deadline.
One player that could be used as trade bait heading into the deadline is veteran wing Kyle Anderson. In his second season with the Wolves, Anderson is averaging six points, four assists, and four rebounds on 46 percent shooting from the field.
Even though Anderson has been a solid contributor for the Wolves this season, I wonder if they'd be willing to swap out Anderson for help in the backcourt. Minnesota could very much use some veteran experience in the backcourt behind Mike Conley Jr. and Anthony Edwards, and trading Anderson could be a way to accomplish that at the NBA Trade Deadline.