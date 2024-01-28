NBA Trade Rumors: 1 Player every team desperately needs to trade at the deadline
As the NBA Trade Deadline quickly approaches, every team has at least one player they should explore moving.
Boston Celtics
Oshae Brissett
This was always going to be a tough exercise for the Boston Celtics. The best team in the league - by far - at this point, I'm not sure if there's a clear player on their roster that they "desperately" need to trade by the deadline. However, one player that could theoretically meet the expectations for the sake of this article is Oshae Brissett. As a player who was signed during the offseason to perhaps play a meaningful backup role, Brissett is averaging less than 12 minutes per game in only 27 appearances this season for the Celtics.
Considering how useful of a player Brissett was each of the last two seasons with the Indiana Pacers, you can make the argument that he deserves to be on a team where he could get more run - especially considering that he's just 25 years old and trying to carve out a long-term role on a team.
Brissett will never admit that he doesn't want to be on a historic Celtics team but a trade at the deadline could be in the best interest of both sides. And if the Celtics do want to add a veteran role player, Brissett could certainly find himself part of a deadline deal.