NBA Trade Rumors: 1 Player every team desperately needs to trade at the deadline
As the NBA Trade Deadline quickly approaches, every team has at least one player they should explore moving.
Oklahoma City Thunder
Jaylin Williams
Along with the Minnesota Timberwolves, the Oklahoma City Thunder are another team that has emerged as one of the best stories in the Western Conference. The Thunder are currently sitting as a top 2 seed in the West and there's an argument to be made that this team is still improving. The Thunder might be so young that they don't even know how good they are at the moment. That should be considered a scary idea for the rest of the contenders in the West.
While the Thunder doesn't necessarily have to make a move at the NBA Trade Deadline, there's a safe bet that they will at least explore the possibility of doing so. One player that has recently fallen out of grace a bit is Jaylin Williams. With the emergence of Chet Holmgren, Williams has all of a sudden become a player of luxury.
Williams is averaging just four points and three rebounds in 12 minutes per contest this season. Considering how much he proved he could play a more meaningful role for the Thunder last season, there's a case to be made that he deserves that shot. And if it isn't going to be with the Thunder, perhaps they should explore moving him at the deadline that could be of benefit to both parties.