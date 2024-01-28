NBA Trade Rumors: 1 Player every team desperately needs to trade at the deadline
As the NBA Trade Deadline quickly approaches, every team has at least one player they should explore moving.
Orlando Magic
Gary Harris
Led by their dynamic duo of Paolo Banchero and Franz Wagner, the Orlando Magic have the look of a team in the Eastern Conference that is going to figure out a way to make the postseason. At the very least, the young Magic are going to get their shot in the Play-In Tournament. That is, of course, unless this team completely falls apart in the second half of the season. Short of that happening, the Magic are likely going to gain some much-needed experience.
As the Magic look forward to what could await them in the offseason, there's a big decision that should be made on Gary Harris. In the final year of his contract, there's probably a good chance Harris ends up leaving in free agency. At this point in his career, if he wants to keep playing, it will likely be for a contender. While the Magic have made strides over the last year, they're simply not a contender just yet.
And if Harris does plan on leaving in free agency, the Magic should desperately explore trading him during the offseason to avoid losing him for nothing. Even if it does just net them a second-round pick, that's something for a valued veteran presence.