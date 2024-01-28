NBA Trade Rumors: 1 Player every team desperately needs to trade at the deadline
As the NBA Trade Deadline quickly approaches, every team has at least one player they should explore moving.
Philadelphia 76ers
Tobias Harris
Through the first half of the season, the Philadelphia 76ers have successfully remained near the top of the Eastern Conference standings even after losing their All-Star guard from last season (James Harden). The continued excellence of Joel Embiid and the emergence of Tyrese Maxey as an All-Star level guard has been a key part of the team's success this season. Another player that deserves some recognition for his play is Tobias Harris.
As he prepares for free agency, Harris is having a huge season for the Sixers. But heading into the NBA Trade Deadline, I'd argue that the Sixers should very much be in desperate mode to find a trade partner for Harris. Even though the Sixers will be active during the offseason, I can't imagine they're going to re-sign Harris this summer.
For as productive as he's been this season, I firmly believe the Sixers are going to have their sights set on a big name during the offseason. Assuming Harris will have plenty of offers in free agency, the Sixers could very well end up being priced out for the veteran wing. Because of that possibility, the Sixers should very much explore a trade for Harris at the deadline.