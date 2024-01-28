NBA Trade Rumors: 1 Player every team desperately needs to trade at the deadline
As the NBA Trade Deadline quickly approaches, every team has at least one player they should explore moving.
Phoenix Suns
Grayson Allen
Over the last month of the season, there hasn't been a team that has looked better than the Phoenix Suns. It's amazing what a good bill of health can do for a team. Especially one as top-heavy as the Suns are. Looking to make a move at the NBA Trade Deadline, the Suns don't have many, if any, assets to move. One of the few that they have on their roster is Grayson Allen. He's started every game for the Suns when healthy but could be viewed as a luxury asset due to Bradley Beal and Devin Booker already in the backcourt.
If the Suns are serious about making an upgrade at the NBA Trade Deadline, they should be desperately looking to trade Allen. I'm not sure what the Suns will get for Allen on the open market but he gives them a show to potentially add to their frontcourt or on the wing with a more defensive-minded presence.
Either way, the Suns are playing as of late, which puts them in a good position to try to make an upgrade. Allen almost certainly would have to be involved in any deal.