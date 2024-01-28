NBA Trade Rumors: 1 Player every team desperately needs to trade at the deadline
As the NBA Trade Deadline quickly approaches, every team has at least one player they should explore moving.
Portland Trail Blazers
Malcolm Brogdon
Heading into the NBA Trade Deadline, it would be surprising if the Portland Trail Blazers didn't explore making another move. One player that the Blazers almost have to make in the next two weeks is Malcolm Brogdon. He's a valued player on the trade market and if the Blazers could add an additional first-round pick or young player, that's something they should absolutely explore before the deadline.
Brogdon may not be at the prime of his career anymore but he's still a dependable difference-maker on the offensive end of the floor. While many will focus on his scoring, he's an underrated playmaker - and he proved that last season with the Boston Celtics and through the first half of this season for the Blazers.
Any contender looking for a starting guard heading into the trade deadline will have to consider making a move for Brogdon. On an affordable contract, it seems like a Brogdon trade appears to be a very real possibility.