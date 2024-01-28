NBA Trade Rumors: 1 Player every team desperately needs to trade at the deadline
As the NBA Trade Deadline quickly approaches, every team has at least one player they should explore moving.
Sacramento Kings
Davion Mitchell
The Sacramento Kings are quietly on pace to win roughly the same amount of games as they did last season when they took the Western Conference by storm. However, because they're not ranked in the top 3 of the standings, they're going to make nearly as many headlines as last year. Nevertheless, this is a team that remains very much in transition. As the Kings try to find the right rotation of players around De'Aaron Fox and Domantas Sabonis, it's only natural to expect some sort of reshuffling at some point soon. We could see the start of it at this year's NBA Trade Deadline.
One player that they should seriously explore trading is Davion Mitchell. In the third year of his career, Mitchell has seemingly taken a sizable step back this season. With a big decision to make on him after next year, it's probably in the best interest of the team to move him sooner rather than later.
If the Kings could find any value on the trade market for Mitchell, it's certainly a move they should explore at this year's NBA Trade Deadline.