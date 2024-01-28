NBA Trade Rumors: 1 Player every team desperately needs to trade at the deadline
As the NBA Trade Deadline quickly approaches, every team has at least one player they should explore moving.
San Antonio Spurs
Doug McDermott
There may not be many young teams in the league with a brighter future than the San Antonio Spurs. As you would expect, Victor Wembanyama is a big part of that. And as I've said numerous times, this is the time the real work begins for the Spurs. Drafting Wemby alone was never going to automatically guarantee the Spurs a decade's worth of success. How they surround Wemby with talent will ultimately dictate that.
Heading into the NBA Trade Deadline, the Spurs will get their first real shot to add a young player or additional draft capital to prepare for the offseason. While the Spurs may not have a big move up their sleeves heading into the deadline, Doug McDermott is a player San Antonio should force the issue for.
In the final year of his contract, the Spurs need to find a fair return for a player who has emerged as one of the best 3-point shooters in the league this season. San Antonio can already begin to set the tone around the philosophy in retooling around Wemby with a move at the deadline.