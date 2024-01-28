NBA Trade Rumors: 1 Player every team desperately needs to trade at the deadline
As the NBA Trade Deadline quickly approaches, every team has at least one player they should explore moving.
Toronto Raptors
Bruce Brown
After trading OG Anunoby and Pascal Siakam in the last month, it may seem as if the Toronto Raptors are good with two weeks remaining before the NBA Trade Deadline. However, I'd argue that there are still a couple of moves they could still have up their sleeve. Of priority, considering the trade market that he currently has, I'd suggest the Raptors desperately explore trading Bruce Brown before the February 8 deadline.
Over the next two weeks, Brown is going to be considered one of the most sought-after difference-makers at the deadline. He's on an affordable contract and has championship experience (winning it all last season with the Denver Nuggets). Any contender looking for help in the way of a two-way wing should be looking in the direction of Brown.
At this point, the Raptors should be creating a bidding war for Brown that will hopefully be explained at the NBA Trade Deadline. In theory, Toronto should be able to get a solid return at the deadline in exchange for Brown. This is a possibility the Raptors shouldn't second-guess themselves on.