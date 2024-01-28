NBA Trade Rumors: 1 Player every team desperately needs to trade at the deadline
As the NBA Trade Deadline quickly approaches, every team has at least one player they should explore moving.
Utah Jazz
Collin Sexton
In the last couple of weeks, the Utah Jazz have been described as both buyers and sellers heading into the NBA Trade Deadline. Considering the Jazz are still in the early stages of their rebuild and the fact that they have some movable veteran pieces on their roster, that's not all that surprising. And while naming Kelly Olynyk as a player the Jazz should want to trade ahead of the deadline would be simple, I'm more sold on the fact that the Jazz should be desperately trying to move Collin Sexton in the next two weeks.
Utah seems to be high on the long-term prospects of Keyonte George. In an attempt to open up more minutes for him, trading Sexton seems like the natural next step. Plus, Sexton isn't a negative asset. Sexton would get his fresh start, the Jazz would be able to add an asset, and George would get more minutes at the point guard position.
It may not be easy but trading Sexton at the deadline seems like an easy decision for the Jazz. At least in my opinion, that should be Utah's No. 1 priority over the last few days before the trade deadline.