NBA Trade Rumors: 1 Player every team desperately needs to trade at the deadline
As the NBA Trade Deadline quickly approaches, every team has at least one player they should explore moving.
Brooklyn Nets
Royce O'Neale
A little more than halfway through the season, it's safe to say that the 2023-24 NBA season hasn't gone as planned for the Brooklyn Nets. And, hey, that's OK. For a team that was pivoting away from Kevin Durant and Kyrie Irving, the rebuild or retooling (whatever they want to call it) was never going to be a seamless effort. The Nets are in a fight to finish as one of the four teams that will qualify for the Eastern Conference Play-In Tournament but they have some bigger roster issues that they need to figure out too.
Looking at the top, they certainly have to figure out what to do with the Mikal Bridges, Cameron Johnson, and Cam Thomas dynamic. That doesn't seem simple at all. But that's another article for another day. The one player that they almost have to move at this year's NBA Trade Deadline is Royce O'Neale.
Another player in the final year of his contract, O'Neale is a two-way contributor that could be better suited on a contender. Considering the Nets aren't likely to re-sign him with all the depth they have on the wing, it makes too much sense for the Nets to move him ahead of the trade deadline.