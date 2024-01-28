NBA Trade Rumors: 1 Player every team desperately needs to trade at the deadline
As the NBA Trade Deadline quickly approaches, every team has at least one player they should explore moving.
Washington Wizards
Jordan Poole
If it wasn't for the Detroit Pistons having one of the worst seasons in NBA history, there would be more talk about how the Washington Wizards have been the worst team in the league. Then again, in the first few months of their rebuild, should that really come as a surprise? There's no question that the Wizards have their work cut out for them over the course of the next couple of seasons. Even more considering there are still a few steps back they need to take before moving forward.
Heading into this year's NBA Trade Deadline season, there is one player that I firmly believe the Wizards should be attempting to get off their roster. And that's Jordan Poole. I understand the gamble the Wizards took during the offseason but Poole has legitimately been one of the worst players in the league this season.
Unless the Wizards believe so much in their developmental coaching, which I'm not sure why they would, it's probably time to stop wasting time on players who don't deserve it. The Wizards should have enough information on Poole by now. If he's not worth the risk any longer, why not desperately try to move him ahead of the deadline?