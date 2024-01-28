NBA Trade Rumors: 1 Player every team desperately needs to trade at the deadline
As the NBA Trade Deadline quickly approaches, every team has at least one player they should explore moving.
Charlotte Hornets
Gordon Hayward
The Charlotte Hornets did well by trading Terry Rozier for the expiring contract of Kyle Lowry and a future first-round pick. You can't really fault them for making that type of move to help clear out some of their cap. But with still two weeks before the NBA Trade Deadline, the Hornets shouldn't consider themselves done by any means. One player on the roster that the Hornets should feel desperate to move is Gordon Hayward.
Hayward is in the final year of his contract and is extremely unlikely to re-sign in Charlotte unless the Hornets are planning on giving him another huge contract (which is not happening). Assuming that is the case, the Hornets have no business in keeping Hayward on their roster for the remainder of the season if they don't have to.
There has to be one contender willing to take a rental on Hayward. Charlotte may not be able to get a future first-round pick for Hayward at the deadline but perhaps two second-rounders and/or a young player could get a deal done. At this point, the Hornets pretty much have to take whatever they can get for Hayward.