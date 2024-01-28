NBA Trade Rumors: 1 Player every team desperately needs to trade at the deadline
As the NBA Trade Deadline quickly approaches, every team has at least one player they should explore moving.
Dallas Mavericks
Tim Hardaway Jr.
The Dallas Mavericks have a strong top-two offensive duo in the NBA in Luka Doncic and Kyrie Irving. However, if the Mavs are truly going to make waves in the Western Conference waters heading into the playoffs, they're likely going to need a strong No. 3 option. While Tim Hardaway Jr. has done a great job in that so far this season, he may not be the best fit for what Dallas is attempting to accomplish in the postseason.
That's where it becomes important for the Mavs to sell high on Hardaway Jr. in an attempt to improve the roster in other ways ahead of the NBA Trade Deadline. I can't stress how well Hardaway Jr. has played this season in his role for the Mavs. He's been good. However, Dallas could very much benefit from swapping Hardaway Jr. out for a two-way player in the frontcourt.
And if the Mavs could find one of those players on the open market, Hardaway Jr. almost has to be included in any deal for salary purposes. It would also make sense for Dallas to sell high on Hardaway Jr., especially considering he has just one year remaining on his contract after this season.