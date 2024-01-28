NBA Trade Rumors: 1 Player every team desperately needs to trade at the deadline
As the NBA Trade Deadline quickly approaches, every team has at least one player they should explore moving.
Denver Nuggets
Zeke Nnaji
The Denver Nuggets are cruising through the regular season and could be waiting for the right moment to shift into championship gear. It's likely still a bit too early but there's going to be a time at some point late in the season when the Nuggets finally make the shift. Maybe it will happen after the NBA Trade Deadline; who knows? Nevertheless, it was difficult to find a player the Nuggets should want to trade off their roster.
Denver is not in a place where their depth is considered a luxury. However, if they had to trade one player, perhaps Zeke Nnaji is the one that would fit the criteria. I understand he was just given an extension. However, he's averaging less than 10 minutes played per game this season for the Nuggets.
He simply hasn't been a player the Nuggets have leaned on much, if at all this season. For the betterment of the team and Nnaji, a trade at the deadline could be what makes sense for both sides. Perhaps the Nuggets could get a player that fits better and Nnaji could find a team that could give him a more meaningful role.