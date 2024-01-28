NBA Trade Rumors: 1 Player every team desperately needs to trade at the deadline
As the NBA Trade Deadline quickly approaches, every team has at least one player they should explore moving.
Detroit Pistons
Bojan Bogdanovic
As the Detroit Pistons continue to struggle as a team that is currently on pace to have one of the worst seasons in recent NBA history, there are some big decisions that the team will have to make at the NBA Trade Deadline. One of the biggest revolves around whether they will finally pull the trigger on a Bojan Bogdanovic trade. It's been more than a year that Bogdanovic has been a rumored trade candidate, but the Pistons have been reluctant to move him in the past.
With how poor this season has gone for the Pistons, though, this could finally be the year where they make the move. Nearly every contender should be interested in Bogdanovic as he's still one of the best veteran offensive players in the league. If the Pistons can get a future first-round pick and maybe a couple of second-rounders, along with some salary relief, it would be a huge win for the team at the deadline.
Quite frankly, with the way this season has gone for the Pistons, they will take any winning they can get. Even if it is via a trade deadline move.