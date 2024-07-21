NBA Trade Rumors: 1 Player on every team that desperately needs a fresh start
Golden State Warriors
Player who needs a fresh start: Andrew Wiggins
The relationship between Andrew Wiggins and the Golden State Warriors has to be an interesting one. On the one hand, there's a case to be made that the Warriors saved Wiggins' career after the start he had with the Minnesota Timberwolves. Wiggins even became an All-Star during his time with Golden State. However, it appears that Wiggins has burned his welcome with the Warriors because of the inconsistencies in his play over the past couple of seasons. If Wiggins could turn his play around this season, he would theoretically be of great value to the Warriors. However, without that guarantee and with the desire for the Warriors to still significantly upgrade their roster, it would make more sense for Wiggins to have a change of scenery at this point.
In what will likely be the third phase of his career, Wiggins could still hold value as a talented two-way player and a change of scenery could spark a rejuvenation in his career.
Quite frankly, at this point, it would also make sense for the Warriors to part ways with Wiggins in an attempt to find a player that fits better with their retooled roster.