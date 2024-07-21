NBA Trade Rumors: 1 Player on every team that desperately needs a fresh start
Indiana Pacers
Player who needs a fresh start: Jarace Walker
The Indiana Pacers were one of the bigger surprises in the Eastern Conference this past season. After a huge mid-season trade for Pascal Siakam, the Pacers made the conference finals and there's a case to be made that they haven't even hit their ceiling. Heading into next season, the sky is the limit for the young Pacers. However, if there is one player who could find himself in somewhat of an awkward position heading into the new season, it's Jarace Walker.
As a player that didn't have much luck in breaking into the rotation last season, it's hard to envision that changing much with how deep the Pacers are in the frontcourt.
Signing James Wiseman was admittedly a curious decision by the Pacers. I don't quite get this signing considering the state of Indiana's frontcourt. However, one thing is clear, and it's that there's no guarantee that Isaiah Jackson or Walker is going to have a consistent spot in the rotation. I can't imagine they signed Wiseman to be a bench warmer. If all goes to plan, Wiseman will probably be the backup center. That could leave Jackson and Walker both out of the rotation. Perhaps more than anything, that's why Walker would greatly benefit from a fresh start.